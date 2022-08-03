Amazon launches in-cinema ad campaign for Alexa

In the innovative cinema campaign, the ad begins with a voice-over giving a command to Alexa to dim the lights. To the audience's surprise, not only the lights in the ad film dim, but the cinema-hall lights also get dimmed, making it the perfect ambience to enjoy the movie. The instant surprise element left the auditorium buzzing and stood testimony to the fact that the audience had noticed the innovation. The timing of this immersive ad campaign at Cinépolis is to build the brand association of Alexa with smart home, ahead of Prime Day on July 23 - 24, 2022, where customers can enjoy up to 55% off on Echo devices and Smart home combos.