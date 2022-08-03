Amazon launches in-cinema ad campaign for Alexa

The ad campaign aims to reinforce the message - “Alexa makes smart home easier” – by making the audience experience hands-free control of lights and other household appliances with Alexa.
Amazon's Alexa team recently took to the movie theatres to create an immersive out-of-the-box 30-second ad film. The ad campaign aims to reinforce the message - “Alexa makes smart home easier” – by making the audience experience hands-free control of lights and other household appliances with Alexa.
In the innovative cinema campaign, the ad begins with a voice-over giving a command to Alexa to dim the lights. To the audience's surprise, not only the lights in the ad film dim, but the cinema-hall lights also get dimmed, making it the perfect ambience to enjoy the movie. The instant surprise element left the auditorium buzzing and stood testimony to the fact that the audience had noticed the innovation. The timing of this immersive ad campaign at Cinépolis is to build the brand association of Alexa with smart home, ahead of Prime Day on July 23 - 24, 2022, where customers can enjoy up to 55% off on Echo devices and Smart home combos.
“The simplicity of just asking Alexa and getting things done is a very magical experience. It makes life even more easier and convenient when you’re able to control smart home appliances with voice”, said Parag Gupta, director and country manager for Amazon Devices India. “We hope that this experiential ad campaign at across Cinépolis, PVR & INOX will make customers explore similar Alexa usage at their homes.”
Dhruv Jha, co-head, Mediabrands Content Studio, IPG said excitedly, “To make sure that the ad would resonate with the audience and achieve the highest share of voice, we meticulously planned and executed the innovation with KG Media (Khushi Greenline Media) and screened it with THOR: Love & Thunder in 200 screens across Tier 1 Cities in Cinépolis, PVR & INOX. Amazon Alexa is one of the most loved voice services and we needed to make an impression on the audience with a memorable surprise while also achieving our client's goal.”
“We just love how the Amazon Alexa ad always adds to the entertainment quotient for our audience,” said Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinépolis India. “We were blown away by the innovative idea of making the product placement contextual i.e. dimming of the auditorium lights by giving a command to Alexa, just before the movie starts. This campaign is a great example of how innovation in cinemas can boost the overall viewer experience and generate interest in the advertised product.”