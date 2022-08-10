Amazon miniTV wins the internet with its #CaseTohBantaHai campaign on Friendship Day

Brands including Swiggy, Tinder, Durex, Pizza Hut, and Noise celebrate Friendship Day the #CaseTohBantaHai way.
This Friendship Day, Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video-streaming service, in a category-first move, marks a new milestone in creating content-led entertaining experiences for its audiences. The streaming service opened the floor to the audiences to put forth an Atrangi Ilzaam on their friends, which is the unifying theme of their tentpole comedy reality show, Case Toh Banta Hai.
Building on the universal emotion of friendship, Amazon miniTV launched a 360-degree integrated campaign, which started with Twitterati making funny and outlandish accusations against their friends. Along with that, a barrage of relatable memes inspired by the show also started pouring in. Soon enough, brands jumped onto this bandwagon and #CaseTohBantaHai took over the internet. Over 25 brands including Swiggy, Pizza Hut, Noise, Tinder, Durex, Domino’s Pizza, Baskin-Robbins, Shemaroo, Dunzo, Shaadi.com, Gold’s Gym, PharmEasy, Mad Over Donuts, and Cleartrip joined the digital jest. The brands used this opportunity to poke fun at their customers’ traits, thus leaving the digital-first generation in splits.