Amazon miniTV wins the internet with its #CaseTohBantaHai campaign on Friendship Day

Building on the universal emotion of friendship, Amazon miniTV launched a 360-degree integrated campaign, which started with Twitterati making funny and outlandish accusations against their friends. Along with that, a barrage of relatable memes inspired by the show also started pouring in. Soon enough, brands jumped onto this bandwagon and #CaseTohBantaHai took over the internet. Over 25 brands including Swiggy, Pizza Hut, Noise, Tinder, Durex, Domino’s Pizza, Baskin-Robbins, Shemaroo, Dunzo, Shaadi.com, Gold’s Gym, PharmEasy, Mad Over Donuts, and Cleartrip joined the digital jest. The brands used this opportunity to poke fun at their customers’ traits, thus leaving the digital-first generation in splits.