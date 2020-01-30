Amazon Prime, Firstpost, ADK Fortune shine bright at vdonxt awards 2020

Divo won a Gold in the ‘Music video’ category for its ‘Rowdy Baby’ entry. NS Ventures won the only Gold in the ‘Virtual/Augmented Reality’ category for its ‘Aerial Virtual Reality Tour For Housing.com’ entry. In ‘Drama’ category, two Golds were handed over, one went to Firstpost for its ‘HDFC Mother’s Day’ while ‘Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2’ won OML the other one. The final Gold was handed over to Standard Images as it won the top metal in the ‘Documentary’ category for its ‘Dharma’ entry.