Amazon Prime, Firstpost, ADK Fortune shine bright at vdonxt awards 2020

A total of 46 metals, including 14 Gold, 14 Silver and 18 Bronze were given away at the fourth edition of vdonxt awards, held last evening in Mumbai. A part of digital convention vdonxt Asia, the vdonxt awards received a high number of entries, much like the previous editions. The awards were spread across 18 categories.
In the ‘Brand Integration – Web Series’ category, Firstpost won the only Gold for its ‘Vanity Diaries’ entry. The same entry won a Gold in the ‘Lifestyle’ category too. In 'Brand Integration – Stand Alone’ category too, only one Gold was handed over and it went to Indiatimes for its ‘Meet The First Female Dare Devil Of The Indian Army’ entry.
Amazon Prime Video won Gold in the ‘Most Innovative Use Of Social Media’ category for its ‘Comicstaan 2, APAC’s first funniest “Bot Dust” entry. Amazon Prime’s Gold run continued in the ‘Best Promo for a Show’ category where it won two Golds for ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘Mirzapur’.
In the ‘Best Viral Video’ category, the only Gold went to ADK Fortune for its ‘#PregaNewsMeansGoodNews’ entry. Times Internet won the only Gold in ‘Comedy’ category for ‘MensXP Old Famous Honest Reviews – Saaho’. The same entry fetched ADK Fortune a Gold in the ‘Social Awareness’ category.
Divo won a Gold in the ‘Music video’ category for its ‘Rowdy Baby’ entry. NS Ventures won the only Gold in the ‘Virtual/Augmented Reality’ category for its ‘Aerial Virtual Reality Tour For Housing.com’ entry. In ‘Drama’ category, two Golds were handed over, one went to Firstpost for its ‘HDFC Mother’s Day’ while ‘Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2’ won OML the other one. The final Gold was handed over to Standard Images as it won the top metal in the ‘Documentary’ category for its ‘Dharma’ entry.
To check the full list of winners, click here