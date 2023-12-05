Amazon Prime secures broadcasting rights in Australia for World Cups and ICC events: Report

Prime Video will cover global events in Australia for four years, starting from January 2024.
Amazon Prime Video has got exclusive rights to show Australia’s World Test Championship and ODI World Cup, as per a report by The Guardian.
It has secured the broadcast rights for all men’s and women’s International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments to be held in Australia until 2027. The recent ODI World Cup was broadcasted entirely by Foxtel and Kayo, while the Nine Network exclusively aired Australia's matches. With this new agreement, free coverage won't be available.
In Australia, men's home Tests and all women's internationals will continue to be on free-to-air via Seven. However, men's white-ball internationals are now with Foxtel. Nine Network will show Men's away Ashes series in 2027 and 2031.
Michelle Rowland, communications minister introduced laws in parliament to update anti-siphoning measures that would require free-to-air services to be offered first refusal for important sporting events.
“All Australians, regardless of where they live or what they earn, should have the opportunity to enjoy free TV coverage of iconic sporting events,” he said.
Geoff Allardice, CEO, ICC expressed excitement for the partnership with Amazon. He commented, “We are very excited to be entering a new four-year partnership with Prime Video for ICC cricket rights in Australia.”
“The recently concluded men’s World Cup has highlighted the interest and passion for ICC events across the globe, and especially in Australia where cricket fans have enjoyed the recent success of their men’s and women’s teams. We look forward to working with Prime Video Australia to provide innovative coverage of world class cricket to more fans in Australia”, Allardice added.
Australia currently holds the titles from both the recent Women’s T20 World Cup and the 50-over edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.
Hushidar Kharas, head, Prime Video Australia and New Zealand, said, “Over the next four years, Prime members in Australia will be able to watch their favourite cricket teams and players compete for the game’s biggest prize, on demand, on the device of their choice – exclusively on Prime Video.”
Hero Image credit: Reuters