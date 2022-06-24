Amazon Prime Video Collaborates with AMC Networks to launch AMC+ and Acorn TV on Prime Video Channels in India

Audiences in India will also enjoy a host of new series from AMC Networks’ biggest franchises, including highly anticipated new dramas from The Walking Dead Universe. Tales of the Walking Dead is a new anthology series with an all-star cast premiering later this summer. Isle of the Dead will follow the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters from The Walking Dead into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, coming exclusively to AMC+ in 2023. AMC+ will also launch a new franchise based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novels from The Vampire Chronicles Series and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches Series. Premiering later this year, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is an epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will follow and focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.