Amazon Prime Video to premiere 11 HBO Max original series and 10 HBO Max original features in India

“At Prime Video, we believe in super-serving our customers and have built an incredible cadence in offering them premium international content, from blockbuster Amazon Originals to day-and-date premiere of the latest US TV shows, and a curated library of content in other foreign languages,” said Manish Menghani, director - Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India. “We are delighted to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer the latest and most popular HBO Max Original series and features exclusively to Prime members in India. These include multiple seasons of critically acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more. We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers.”