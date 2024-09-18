Amazon rebrands miniTV streaming service as Amazon MX Player: Reports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On September 18, Amazon announced the rebranding of miniTV to Amazon MX Player on X.
Amazon is changing its streaming service strategy by rebranding its free ad-supported platform, Amazon miniTV, as Amazon MX Player. This rebranding follows its acquisition of MX Player, a key player in India's ad-supported streaming sector, according to media reports.
The updated account bio now notes the service's availability on multiple platforms, including the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Xiaomi Smart TVs, Google TV, Play Store, and App Store. A promotional video highlighting the rebranding was also released.