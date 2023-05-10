Amazon to launch new unit to distribute movies and TV shows: Report

Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will make the programming available for rent or purchase on other services as well as on aeroplanes.
Amazon.com Inc. is forming a new division to distribute its films and TV episodes to media sources other than its Prime Video streaming service.
Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will make the programming available for rent or purchase on other services as well as on aeroplanes. It will also licence the shows to overseas television networks.
According to a press release issued on Monday, the section will draw from the company's collection of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes, including originals made by its Amazon Studios subsidiary, such as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel. After their initial run on Prime Video, the originals will be available on other platforms.
Amazon is investing up to $1 billion in films that will be released in theatres, demonstrating that new media corporations are adopting classic Hollywood distribution practises.