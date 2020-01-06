"Amendments to NTO: Potentially negative for broadcasters, DTH and cable players": Edelweiss

Q4FY20 will be impacted marginally due to these amendments as they are effective from March 1, 2020. Broadcasters have been asked to publish the revised MRP rates and bouquets by January 15, 2020. Overall, this is likely to be potentially negative for broadcasters given that ad revenue growth has been sluggish YTD20 and resumption looks challenging; a larger portion of growth for broadcasters in FY20 was driven by subscription revenues. However, in the long run, this would have a positive impact for the broadcasters, as it reduces the OTT migration risk by lowering the price differential.