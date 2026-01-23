AMG Media Networks to acquire remaining stake in IANS

AMG Media Networks (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has executed a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining stake in IANS India, taking full ownership of the news agency.

The agreement was signed on January 21, 2026, with AMNL set to acquire the balance shares held by IANS shareholder Sandeep Bamzai. Following completion of the transaction, IANS will become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company.

Prior to the agreement, AMNL held 76 percent of Category I shares with voting rights and 99.26 percent of Category II shares without voting rights in IANS. The latest transaction involves the acquisition of the remaining 24 percent of Category I shares and 0.74 percent of Category II shares, resulting in 100 percent ownership.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions, and the Company received information regarding the execution of the agreement on January 21, 2026, at 10:28 pm.

This development follows the company’s earlier disclosure dated January 17, 2024, when AMNL had acquired a majority stake in IANS.