An attempt to weaken free journalism: India TV CEO on YouTube hack

India TV, a Hindi news broadcaster, has confirmed that its official YouTube channel was hacked by unidentified entities suspected to be of Russian origin. The attack wiped out more than 2 lakh videos from its archives and disrupted the channel’s YouTube live feed.

Advertisment

“Our YouTube channel has recently faced a major cyber-attack,” said Ritu Dhawan, managing director and CEO of India TV. “This is not an attack on our channel, but an attempt to weaken the important pillars of free and independent journalism. We strongly condemn such attempts, which are being undertaken to silence our media and undermine our democratic values.”

Dhawan said India TV is coordinating with YouTube and cybersecurity authorities to recover its deleted content and strengthen its defences.

“Our teams are working closely with YouTube and cybersecurity authorities to restore our deleted content and enhance our protective measures. We remain committed to continue to deliver authentic, accurate, and timely news and views to our vast audience without any disruption on our other relevant assets.”