Andhra Cable TV association blocks news channels including Sakshi TV; NBDA reacts

NBDA states that the step taken by a few cable operators is not in the interest of broadcasters, the media nor the public and sets a dangerous precedent. Political parties must recognise that broadcasters have the freedom to decide what to telecast and such editorial freedom cannot be subject to any interference. Such interference would lead to media losing its independence and it would result in the violation of Article 19(1)(a), and Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India. Boycott of channels is not the way forward and alludes to a threat to the freedom of the press.