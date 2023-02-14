Report: KC Global Media brings Animax back to India on JioTV

It returns to the country after ceasing operations in 2017.
KC Global Media, as per The Economic Times, has brought Animax back to India on JioTV. The 24-hour animation channel used to broadcast in India from 2004 and ceased operations in 2017.
“India has been a key market for growth with its strong demand and adaption for digital-first and OTT content for TV audiences, and this will continue to grow as it drives towards 5G. We are delighted to be in India to serve our fans and making premium anime content accessible to the local audiences through our partnership with JioTV on their streaming platform with our extensive channel offerings,” Andy Kaplan, co-founder and chairman of KC Global Media was quoted in the financial daily.
The company said that this partnership will amplify its footprint in India through JioTV’s customer base and the country’s rising demand for anime content, as well as the growing Japanese pop-culture fan communities for anime, manga, and more.