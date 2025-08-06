Anjana Om Kashyap to head editorial operations at Aaj Tak HD

TV Today has promoted Anjana Om Kashyap to lead editorial operations at its broadcast channel Aaj Tak HD. According to an internal note from vice-chairperson Kalli Purie, the move follows Kashyap’s strong performance with the digital platform Aaj Tak 2, which led to her taking on the expanded role.

Purie said, “This expanded mandate is a recognition of her stellar work and ability to shine wherever she is, on ground or in studio. Helicopter Shot carved a new benchmark in election coverage reaching 100 destinations in 10 days. And now both Anjana & Anjana 2.0 are doing the same at 9 PM with Black & White.”

Anjana Om Kashyap, managing editor at Aaj Tak, has been with the channel since 2012. She started her journalism career at Doordarshan and went on to work with Zee News and News 24 before joining the India Today Group. Over the years, she has anchored several flagship programmes, including Halla Bol, known for its focus on contentious socio-political topics.