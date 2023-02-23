Another AIDCF member KCCL complies with NTO 3.0 : Report

KCCL is the seventh MSO to sign the interconnection agreement as per the provision of NTO 3.0.
A few additional cable operators, some of which are AIDCF members, have signed the revised Reference Interconnection Offer while the Kerala High Court is still hearing the All India Digital Cable Federation's (AIDCF) petition against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) NTO 3.0. (RIO).
One of Kerala's largest cable operators reportedly signed the subscriber agreement on February 22. On February 21, TRAI's legal representative in the matter, Rakesh Dwivedi, informed the court that Siti Cables, a well-known AIDCF member, had also signed the interconnection agreement in accordance with the 2022 regulations. According to media reports, Thamizhaga Cable TV, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV, and KAL Cables are three more significant MSOs that have complied with NTO 3.0.
Managing the business under such pressure is challenging, according to a person close to the cable federation. He revealed that while some of the cable providers connected to the federation have already signed the deal, others are still awaiting tomorrow's court hearing.
The matter will be heard once more today by the Kerala High Court. Justice Shaji P. Chaly's Single Judge Bench is hearing the case.
Rakesh Dwivedi wrapped up his justifications on the third day of the hearing, which was on February 22. "The AIDCF had itself declared that the 2020 framework is untenable, but now they are requesting before this court for it to be restored," he added during his submission.
He added that TRAI had ordered broadcasters to lower the cost of popular channels and driver to less than Rs 19. "Thus, nothing is obviously arbitrary and there is no perversity at all. The change (and the petitioners' primary claim) was clearly arbitrary.
They are requesting that all channel prices be controlled, which would limit broadcasters' freedom, he continued. But this desire is entirely novel. I'm attempting to demonstrate that their demands are incompatible with the 2020 plan.