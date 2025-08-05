Applause Entertainment acquires rights to 6 Jeffrey Archer novels

Applause Entertainment, a content studio, has acquired the exclusive screen rights to six of Jeffrey Archer’s novels — The Clifton Chronicles, Fourth Estate, First Among Equals, The Eleventh Commandment, Sons of Fortune, and Heads You Win.

The six titles cover political drama, espionage, media conflicts, and family sagas. Applause plans to adapt them into series and films across languages and platforms for both Indian and global audiences.

Through this collaboration, Applause will adapt globally known stories for contemporary audiences, providing opportunities for creators, writers, and directors to work on these narratives.

Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment, “This is a milestone moment for us. We’ve told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats, and real events and now we step into the world of global fiction. Jeffrey Archer’s novels are compelling, character-rich, and built for screen. To reimagine these stories with scale and style, and to position them for audiences across the globe, that’s the creative opportunity we’re excited about.”

Author, Jeffrey Archer, “It’s an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Sameer Nair and the team at Applause Entertainment. Their passion for storytelling, their body of work, and their global outlook make them the perfect partners to bring my books to screen.I’ve always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own and as an ardent cricket lover, it’s a country I feel incredibly connected to. I’m thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India, and far beyond.”