Applause Entertainment joins forces with Case Closed Entertainment and Locomotive Global Inc.

Credited for creating, writing, and show running authentic crime procedurals, Simon will build a creative eco-system based on his years of expertise to empower local writers to run the show. He and Ben will then work in ongoing collaboration to fully develop and produce the series. This new approach to all phases of the creative process will be supported by the creative and production teams at both Locomotive and Applause. It all starts with a select and talented pool of dedicated writers who will work closely with the team and have an opportunity to explore the creative, visual, technical language and other best practices applied in International procedural dramas. Currently in the development phase for the first series, Simon and Ben are undergoing an experiential process in bringing alive the show’s storylines by meeting the judiciary, police experts, crime journalists in India and visiting production facilities.