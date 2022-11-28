Are marketers rethinking their strategy towards television news channels?

“Time and again, we’ve raised our concern and reservations over the arbitrary and unilateral mechanism being used by BARC. We have raised very serious issues regarding the reliability/trustworthiness of the Ratings, but none of our concerns has been addressed till date. We, along with many broadcasters, are forced to remain connected with BARC because it is the only TV Ratings Agency and enjoys a dominant position. The unexplained actions of BARC have greatly damaged our networks," the statement read.