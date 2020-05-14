Arré is back with ‘Official Bhootiyagiri’, in an exclusive streaming partnership with MX Player

Official Bhootiyagiri takes off from the end of Season 2 which saw Dilawar Rana being sent to jail. In its third edition, the drama-comedy sees our CEO being offered a ‘get out of jail free’ card with a condition attached – he must go turn around his childhood home cum family hotel and make it profitable. The catch? The hotel seems to be haunted. Not just by his own memories of childhood trauma but by a legit bhoot. Is the haunting real or is D’s mind playing tricks on him?