Arré is back with ‘Official Bhootiyagiri’, in an exclusive streaming partnership with MX Player

The dramedy is starring Sumeet Vyas, Eisha Chopra, Pranay Manchanda and Mohan Kapoor and is in Association with BiryaniBy Kilo and Adda 52.
Dilawar Rana is back! The endearing socially anxious CEO, essayed by Sumeet Vyas, who made his debut as a drone in Official Chukyagiri and fought corporate battles behind umbrellas in Official CEOgiri, is now ready to come out and fight his strangest enemy… his own ghosts.
Official Bhootiyagiri, an Arré Original Series and an MX Exclusive, will be Sumeet Vyas’s third outing as the much loved Dilawar Rana aka D Sir and this season will be streaming exclusively on MX Player for free. Season 1 was conferred an Official Honoree at the 21st Annual Webby Awards and Season 2 garnered much love and engagement from the audiences as well as expanded the loyal fan base.
Official Bhootiyagiri takes off from the end of Season 2 which saw Dilawar Rana being sent to jail. In its third edition, the drama-comedy sees our CEO being offered a ‘get out of jail free’ card with a condition attached – he must go turn around his childhood home cum family hotel and make it profitable. The catch? The hotel seems to be haunted. Not just by his own memories of childhood trauma but by a legit bhoot. Is the haunting real or is D’s mind playing tricks on him?
The series goes live exclusively on MX Player today. Catch the trailer here.
The show is part of a longer term collaboration between Arré and MX Player to provide audiences a range of exclusive premium originals from the Arré stable.
Arré has also roped in Biryani By Kilo, known for their freshly prepared authentic biryanis delivered online across cities and Adda52, India's No.1 Poker site, as associate partners to the show.
Sharan Saikumar - Creative Director at Arré said “This is a special franchise for us and I’m very excited for this season because it sends our familiar and much loved characters into a whole new setting that's fun and yet eerie. I’m delighted that we have an exclusive partner in MX Player for our third season and special shout out to our advertising partners Biryani By Kilo and Adda 52 for supporting the madness..”
Mansi Shrivastav - Head, Content Acquisition at MX Player said “With new users adapting to digital entertainment whilst in lockdown, we at MX Player are striving to offer our loyal consumers fresh and engaging content, across genres in multiple categories and languages. We’re delighted to have the third edition of this popular franchise stream exclusively on our platform.”
The show is directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee and produced for Arré by Still and Still Moving Pictures who also produced Seasons 1 and 2. Amritpal Singh Bindra said, “We’re very excited to continue our working relationship with Arré and after the super successful first two seasons, we hope this season will set the bar higher. This season comes with a refreshing new twist in the plot and in the genre and with a great ensemble cast and we hope it will delight the audience. ”