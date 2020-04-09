Arunabh Kumar, Bhuvan Bam and Prajakta Kohli join hands to serve Corona affected daily wagers

Talking about this initiative and why he felt it was necessary to be done for the daily wage earners, Arunabh said, “Everyone is doing their best to help those in need by providing monetary help or donating medical help and other necessities to the underprivileged. After working with local groups to help these workers, I realized, that the workers, who are lifelines of India, need to be made aware of the pandemic in a more effective fashion. While all of us are sharing message in English & Hindi, its not reaching to these workers in their own local or regional language, and a lot is lost in translation. We saw it necessary that the information needs to reach them in their local language and dialect. That’s the insight that I along with my Creator Friends believe in and want to reach out to them using Whatsapp, so that they understand the problem as over 70 Crore Indians connected to workers are critical in fighting this war against Corona and for that they need to have the information they can appreciate, which we have tried to spread amongst all.”