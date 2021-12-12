As category leader, we needed to drive awareness around ad solutions for agency clients": Disney+Hotstar's Nitin Bawankule

“Video consumption is surging. Currently, there are close to 500 million internet users in India. Over the next three years, it will go up to 800 million. So the consumption of videos is going to explode. And Disney+Hotstar consumption will also keep growing. As we get new audiences on the platform, new areas will be able to add value to the brands who want to reach out to this audience. So this will evolve every year. So we plan to run this programme for all agencies in the next three to six months. Once we're done, we will get feedback and evolve to see if there are new modules that can be added next year,” he added.