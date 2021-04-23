As filming halts in Maharashtra, producers shoot daily soaps in Hyderabad, Goa, Gujarat

Last summer, the former boss of Star and Disney India, Uday Shankar had called for a "tectonic shift" in the way the television industry functions. He called for a technological revolution that substitutes the humongous presence of human beings in sets where the serials are shot. He had stressed the importance of having a bank of episodes for each show and he had insisted that the industry must not depend entirely on one region. He was speaking when the lockdowns were on and the channels were airing from the archives as they could not film new episodes.