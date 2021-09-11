Ashish Bhasin resigns from BARC Board of Directors

He has cited ‘other preoccupation, commitment and personal reasons’ for his resignation.
Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and Chairman India, dentsu International, has resigned from the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) citing ‘other preoccupation, commitment and personal reasons’.
He was heading the Audit Committee that conducted an internal investigation following allegations of corruption at BARC India.
BARC has been surrounded by controversies after allegations of television rating points (TRP) manipulation surfaced last year. During its investigation, Mumbai Police arrested the former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta in January this year.
Last month, Sunil Lulla stepped down as the CEO, and Nakul Chopra was appointed the new CEO.