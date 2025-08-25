Ashneer Grover to host Rise & Fall on Amazon MX Player, reality show divides into “Rulers vs Workers”

Amazon MX Player has unveiled the first look of its upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, fronted by former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, who makes his debut as a host. The show, produced by Banijay Asia and licensed from All3Media International, will stream free from September 6.

Advertisment

Based on an international format created by Studio Lambert, Rise & Fall places 16 celebrity contestants in two starkly contrasting environments. Some live as “Rulers” in a lavish penthouse, while others toil as “Workers” in a bare-basics basement. The dynamic flips as contestants gain or lose power, creating an unpredictable 42-day contest that mixes strategy, alliances, and survival.



The celebrity lineup includes actors Arjun Bijlani and Kubbra Sait, choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, and comedian Kiku Sharda, alongside 12 other names from entertainment, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media.

“Rise & Fall is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. The division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India,” said host Ashneer Grover. “What excites me the most is the unpredictability, where power flips in seconds. Hosting this show is like sitting front row to the biggest power game India has ever seen.”

Arjun Bijlani, one of the contestants, added: “I’ve hosted, I’ve acted, but nothing prepares you for a show like this. Every choice you make can push you to the penthouse or drop you to the basement.”

Dhanashree Verma echoed the sentiment: “As someone who’s built her journey step by step, I connected instantly with the hustler spirit. This show challenges you not just physically, but mentally and emotionally.”

Kiku Sharda noted the shift from comedy to competition: “People usually see me making them laugh, but here, laughter comes with strategy, survival, and sometimes even tears.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, described the format as a “powerful social experiment” reflecting the contrast between the powerful and the powerless. Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia, said: “Rise & Fall is not just another reality show, it’s a bold social experiment that challenges power and privilege.”

The show will be available through the MX Player app on mobile and connected TVs, as well as Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.