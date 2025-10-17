Asia Cup 2025 sees 38% surge in ad volumes per match despite dip in advertiser count: TAM

TAM Sports’ latest report on Asia Cup 2025 advertising trends reveals a sharp 38% rise in average commercial ad volumes per channel per match compared to the 2022 edition, even as the number of advertisers and categories slightly declined.

According to the analysis, India matches saw a 35% increase in ad volumes, while non-India fixtures grew by 41%. Advertising intensity also rose as the tournament progressed—reaching 149 in the Super 4s and peaking at 202 in the Final, using the league stage as a base index of 100.

While inventory expanded, the advertiser base narrowed. Advertisers dropped from 55+ in 2022 to 50+ in 2025, categories reduced from 50+ to 45+, and brands declined from 85+ to 80+. This indicates that a smaller pool of advertisers commanded more screen time, resulting in higher concentration of ad exposure.

In terms of sectoral contribution, Food & Beverages led with 27% of total ad volume, followed by Auto (26%), Services (15%), Building and Industrial Materials (9%), and Telecom Products (6%). This marks a notable shift from 2022, when Services topped the list with 34% share.

Category-wise, Mouth Fresheners dominated at 14%, followed by Cars (11%), Two-Wheelers (9%), Tyres (7%), and Paints (6%). The trend indicates a clear pivot away from E-commerce Gaming, which had led the 2022 edition.

Among top advertisers, PepsiCo, Hero MotoCorp, and Vishnu Packaging emerged joint leaders with a 7% share each, trailed by Asian Paints and JK Tyre at 6% apiece. On the brand front, Vimal Elaichi took the top spot at 7%, followed by JK Tyre (6%), Mountain Dew (5%), Asian Paints Royale Glitz (4%), and Hero Splendor Plus Range (4%).

TAM’s data also points to evolving creative strategies — 11–20 second spots were most common, but longer ad formats (20–40+ seconds) gained traction, suggesting a blend of high-frequency short spots and premium storytelling-led films.

The report covers live match breaks across 19 matches and 16 broadcast channels, excluding pre- and post-match programming, promos, and house ads. Findings are based on ad secondages, reflecting volume trends rather than ad spend values.

In essence, Asia Cup 2025 showcased higher ad intensity and more focused advertiser participation, marking a maturing phase in sports broadcasting where fewer brands are investing more deeply for greater impact.