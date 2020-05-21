Association of Advertising Producers releases filming guidelines for commercial film production post lockdown

As per the general practices highlighted in the guidelines, work from home is to be encouraged for freelancers and production staff.
The Association of Advertising Producers (ASAP) has issued post lockdown filming guidelines for commercial film production in India. Shooting of films and ads was earlier banned in the country between March 19 and March 31 in light of the outbreak of the pandemic.
As per the general practices highlighted in the guidelines, work from home is to be encouraged for freelancers and production staff. Anyone who can work remotely must be allowed to do so. Social distancing measures are to be implemented in the work place and six feet distance is to be maintained between colleagues.
ASAP recommends having a qualified Health and Safety Officer monitor the film set for the entire duration of the shoot. On arrival, all personnel, including the cast, client, and agency must be screened by the Health and Safety team. Once personnel have been screened and cleared for work, they will be provided with a wrist band indicating that they are safe to proceed to the sets.
Read all guidelines here: