Astral ropes in The Womb to take the brand forward

Kawal Shoor, co-founder, The Womb had this to say, “When people are building their homes, they naturally think of what's important in their eyes, or what's visible. Our research showed that pipes were neither thought of as that important nor are they visible. You could do either make them see the importance of pipes, which is going against the grain of human nature, as people suddenly don't start thinking of something as important just because an ad campaign says so. Or accept that reality and create a strategy around it. We chose the latter and used the inherent trust that the influence community (dealers, plumbers, etc.) had in the brand. "Why think about it, when you can leave it to the trusted expert?"

He further added, “We believe that over time, after this campaign has run, India will start giving weird responses to an innocuous question like, "kya soch rahe ho?"