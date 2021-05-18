AT&T's WarnerMedia merges with Discovery

The companies expect the transaction will create substantial value for AT&T and Discovery shareholders by:

· Bringing together the strongest leadership teams, content creators, and high-quality series and film libraries in the media business.

· Accelerating both companies’ plans for leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services for global consumers.

· Uniting complementary and diverse content strengths with broad appeal — WarnerMedia’s robust studios and portfolio of iconic scripted entertainment, animation, news and sports with Discovery’s global leadership in unscripted and international entertainment and sports.

· Forming a new company that will have significant scale and investment resources with projected 2023 Revenue of approximately $52 billion, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $14 billion, and an industry leading Free Cash Flow conversion rate of approximately 60%.

· Creating at least $3 billion in expected cost synergies annually for the new company to increase its investment in content and digital innovation, and to scale its global DTC business.