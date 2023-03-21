Audible enters into an exclusive multi-show deal with Hoop Entertainment

Hoop Entertainment will produce 70 hours of original, multi-character, audio series content, across mythology, drama, history, true crime and horror genres.
Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling has signed an exclusive deal for 10-audio dramas with Nikhil Mirchandani’s Hoop Entertainment, a content company that produces high quality content for broadcast networks. Hoop Entertainment will produce 70 hours of original, multi-character, audio series content, across mythology, drama, history, true crime and horror genres, creating a “theatre of the mind” experience that will be exclusively distributed on Audible.
The 10 new shows produced by Hoop will be available free for all listeners, exclusively on Audible. Eight of these are already published including Ek Thi Devi, a fictional story of the life of a dacoit in the ravines of Uttar Pradesh and Undercover, an espionage thriller.
The shows attempt to create innovative, never-before-heard audio experiences with multiple characters, original music and revolutionary sound design. Listeners can expand their imagination and be transported into new worlds, while enjoying a whole new audio experience.
Shailesh Sawlani, VP and country manager for India at Audible commented, "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Hoop Entertainment to bring captivating content to all listeners for free on Audible. We are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to provide our listeners with best-in-class content, and Hoop Entertainment's expertise in producing audio dramas across a variety of genres perfectly aligns with our vision. We are confident our shared passion for storytelling will help us to continue to deliver an immersive experience for our listeners."
Nikhil Mirchandani, founder, Hoop Entertainment, said, “We're thrilled at the opportunity to produce a multitude of audio series across genres for Audible . The stories, narrative, performances, and sound design will create a ‘theatre-of-the-mind’ experience. Audio is the next entertainment frontier, and our audiences are ready for complex storytelling and personalized audio experiences. We thank Audible for trusting & enabling us to explore this medium to the fullest.”