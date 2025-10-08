Audience attention and loyalty in multi-platform entertainment: FICCI FRAMES panel flags premium content

Despite challenges like piracy and pandemic-induced disruptions, India’s audience appetite for theatrical and premium content remains strong, panelists at the FICCI FRAMES session “Revenue Rush, Audience Loyalty: Contending with the Rise of Multi-Platform Entertainment” observed.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR INOX Pictures and President of the Multiplex Association of India, said the theatrical experience remains unmatched. “It’s the same screen, it’s the same video, but the context matters. Just being in a dark room with a communal setting, enjoying a film where you can’t multitask, people enjoy that experience,” he noted. Post-COVID, audiences have become more selective and willing to pay for premium experiences. “Mid-level films have suffered, but big-ticket films have gone through the roof,” Gianchandani added, highlighting the resilience of blockbuster releases.

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media, contextualised audience fragmentation in the multi-platform era. “People still want to consume entertainment, news, and self-expression. Only thing is, we’re all fighting for a share of their time, their attention, and their wallet,” he said. Sakhuja emphasized that differentiation—both in content and platform strength—is critical to capture audience loyalty in a crowded ecosystem.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, examined the evolving economics of digital content. With consumers shifting from free to paid models, he argued that Indians are “value-seeking” and willing to pay, provided the content justifies the cost. “If you are going to give everything to me for free, I am not going to pay. You need to put the content behind a paywall, and the Indian consumer is ready to pay provided the money makes sense,” Mehra explained.

From the revenue perspective, Mahesh Shetty, Head of Revenue – Entertainment at JioStar, highlighted the power of professionally generated long-form content on OTT and connected TVs. “Jio Hotstar is almost equal to CTV, or CTV is equal to Jio Hotstar. We primarily deliver professionally generated content which has great attention value, and that makes us a strong pillar for advertisers,” he said.

Sweta Jhunjhunwala, Head of Large Partner Solutions & Channel Partnerships, Google India, added a global lens, noting that the entertainment ecosystem has become borderless. “Today, a consumer is probably watching a Korean drama on Netflix and a Brazilian gaming creator on YouTube. Technology is connecting creators and advertisers beyond borders,” she said, underscoring how Indian publishers are increasingly producing content for international audiences.

Moderator Vanita Kohli-Khandekar, Columnist and Author, framed the discussion by noting the blurring boundaries of media. “Any company which needs our attention is a media company. Zomato is a media company because it offers videos. Amazon uses Prime Video to draw you to its site. Strict definitions of media from 20 years ago no longer exist,” she said, highlighting the intensified competition for consumer attention.