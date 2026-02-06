Balaji Telefilms enters talent management with new digital vertical Hoonur

Balaji Telefilms has introduced Hoonur, a new talent management vertical under Balaji Telefilms Digital, expanding its operations into structured artist representation and career management.

The new division is positioned to manage talent across television and digital platforms, with a focus on long-term career planning, platform alignment and commercial opportunities. The move reflects the growing role of integrated talent strategy within content-led entertainment businesses.

Hoonur will be led by Mohammed Nagman Lateef, who has over 11 years of experience in talent and entertainment management. He previously founded and led Iconic Entertainment, where he worked on artist representation and career development.

The company said the new vertical is intended to operate as part of its broader content and digital ecosystem, aligning artists with projects, platforms and brand partnerships in a more structured manner.

Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said: “At Balaji, we have always believed that every artist deserves the right environment to grow. Talent thrives when it is supported by a platform that understands its individuality and long-term potential. With Hoonur, we are creating a curated space where artists receive focused attention, strategic guidance, and opportunities that are aligned with who they are and where they can go. It’s about shaping meaningful journeys, not just managing assignments.”

Hoonur currently represents talent across television and digital formats, including Madalsa Sharma, Sahil Uppal, Rohit Chandel, Simba Nagpal, Tejasswi Prakash and Shubhangi Atre. Several artists managed by the vertical are also part of the upcoming reality television format The 50, including Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakre and Shiny Doshi.

Nitin Burman, chief revenue officer, Balaji Telefilms, said: “The industry today is moving toward deeper collaboration between content, platforms, and brands, with talent at the center of that ecosystem. Hoonur allows us to approach these relationships in a more cohesive and long-term manner. By aligning talent more closely with our content and digital network, we are strengthening how partnerships are built, how audiences are engaged, and how value is created across the ecosystem.”

With Hoonur, Balaji Telefilms adds talent management to its digital operations, linking content creation, distribution and artist representation under a single framework.