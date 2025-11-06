Advertisment
Balaji Telefilms launches Balaji Studio as a new content creation vertical focused on next-gen storytelling

The initiative aims to build a collaborative ecosystem for emerging and established creators across TV and digital.

afaqs! news bureau
Balaji Telefilms has announced the launch of Balaji Studio - a new business vertical positioned as a modern content creation engine for television and digital platforms.

The studio will function as a collaborative space to work with a wider creator ecosystem, including independent talent. The objective is to build a structured environment that enables experimentation, supports new voices and expands the company’s pipeline of contemporary IPs.

The announcement comes at a time when content formats, viewing habits and monetisation models continue to evolve sharply across OTT and linear broadcast.

Commenting on the launch, Ektaa R Kapoor, founder & joint managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said the new vertical is designed to be a platform for original ideas and diverse talent to co-create mainstream entertainment.

Nitin Burman, chief revenue officer, Balaji Telefilms, added that Balaji Studio will look to balance creative independence with commercial scale — with the aim of supporting storytellers while enabling audience discovery.

Balaji Studio will work across formats and genres, while looking to deepen partnerships across tech platforms, creators and brands.

