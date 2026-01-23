Balaji Telefilms launches Kutingg with daily original content slate

Balaji Telefilms has introduced Kutingg, a new digital entertainment platform positioned around daily viewing habits and mobile-first consumption. The platform went live on 19 January 2026 with a slate of original fiction, non-fiction and vertical-format shows.

The launch event was attended by Balaji Telefilms Group CRO Nitin Burman and Meghna Joshi, head of content, along with cast members from Kutingg’s original programmes, including Iqbal Khan, Sharad Malhotra, Abigail Pande, Shehzad Sheikh, Chahat Pandey and Aishwarya Sakhuja.

Kutingg has been designed around a structured weekly programming approach, offering different formats across the week. The initial slate includes family drama Saas Bahu aur Swaad airing Monday to Thursday, Kutingg Original binge title Missing Priya releasing every Friday, vertical series Janlewa Ishq and Romeo Ke Dil Mein Juliet on Saturdays, and non-fiction show Honestly Why Not? on Sundays.

According to the company, the programming strategy is aligned with changing viewing patterns that favour short bursts of content alongside appointment viewing.

Kutingg has also outlined a pipeline of upcoming titles, including Mujhe Tu Chahiye, ACP Vikrant, Jaffna Hills and Ghar Tera Mera, along with additional vertical and daily family drama formats scheduled for rollout over the coming months.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO & CFO, Balaji Telefilms, said: “Kutingg represents a focused step forward in our digital journey, built around a simple insight, audiences today want content that feels familiar, accessible and consistent. With this original slate, we are strengthening our commitment to everyday entertainment through a disciplined content strategy, diversified formats and a sustainable approach to platform growth. Our objective is to build Kutingg steadily as a credible, family-friendly entertainment destination.”

Nitin Burman, chief revenue officer, Balaji Telefilms, added: “Kutingg’s original slate has been thoughtfully designed to mirror real viewing habits, short bursts, appointment viewing and daily engagement. This opens up exciting opportunities for brands and partners to connect meaningfully with highly engaged audiences across formats. As we scale the platform, our focus remains on creating strong value for both viewers and advertisers through consistent, quality programming.”

Meghna Joshi, head of content, said, “With Kutingg, our focus has been to create content that fits seamlessly into everyday life, stories that feel familiar, engaging and easy to consume. The slate reflects a strong mix of family dramas, binge-worthy originals, vertical formats and non-fiction, designed specifically for mobile-first audiences. Every show has been curated to deliver consistent entertainment across the week, ensuring that viewers always have something relatable and enjoyable to watch, no matter their mood.”

Following its launch, Kutingg will operate as an independent digital platform under the Balaji Telefilms umbrella, with an emphasis on regular content drops across formats rather than seasonal or event-led programming.