Balaji Telefilms Q1 FY25: Group revenue jumps 11% QoQ to Rs 149.2 crore

Shobha Kapoor, managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said, “Our continued focus on improving profitability, streamlining operations and cost-rationalization has yielded results with the Group level profitability significantly improving this quarter. TV business continues to be flagship vertical, generating sustainable top-line and consistent margin. We ended the quarter with 6 shows on-air across leading channels. 1 movie released in Theatres and 2 movies in post-production slated to be launched in coming quarters and hope that these movies resonate well with our audience’s preference and taste. We are confident that our pipeline for the year ahead across Movies, TV and Digital will enable us to continue our growth trajectory in the entertainment domain and ensure a thriving and sustainable business.”