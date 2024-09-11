Balaji Telefilms Q1 FY25: Group revenue jumps 11% QoQ to Rs 149.2 crore

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The content production company's revenue stood at Rs 135.1 crore in Q4 FY24.
Balaji Telefilms announced its financial results for the first quarter and three months ended June 30, 2024. The Group reported 11% increase in revenue to Rs 149.2 crores in Q1 FY25 vis-a-vis Rs 135.1 crores in Q4 FY24.
Digital business’ OTT platform, ALTT’s subscription revenues stood at Rs 4.3 crore for Q1 FY25 wherein a total of 2.76 lacs subscriptions were sold including 1.54 lac renewals highlighting the stickiness of customers and appeal of the content. During the quarter, 18 new show was launched on ALTT, with strong reception by target audience.
Group level EBITDA profit stood at Rs 4.4 crore in Q1 FY25 vis-a-vis EBITDA of Rs 2.2 crore in Q4 FY24 demonstrating the Group’s continued focus on operational excellence and strategic cost rationalising across business segments, especially the Group’s digital business (ALTT).
These strategic measures are expected to yield positive results going forward. Profit before Tax for Q1 FY25 is Rs 2.0 crore compare to Loss before Tax of Rs 1.4 crore in Q4 FY24.
The Board of Directors in a meeting on May 30, 2024, considered and approved the Draft Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Balaji Telefilms (BTL), ALT, and MFPL and their respective shareholders. The Scheme inter alia provides for capital reduction in the books of the Company and amalgamation of ALT and MFPL with BTL.
Shobha Kapoor, managing director, Balaji Telefilms, said, “Our continued focus on improving profitability, streamlining operations and cost-rationalization has yielded results with the Group level profitability significantly improving this quarter. TV business continues to be flagship vertical, generating sustainable top-line and consistent margin. We ended the quarter with 6 shows on-air across leading channels. 1 movie released in Theatres and 2 movies in post-production slated to be launched in coming quarters and hope that these movies resonate well with our audience’s preference and taste. We are confident that our pipeline for the year ahead across Movies, TV and Digital will enable us to continue our growth trajectory in the entertainment domain and ensure a thriving and sustainable business.”