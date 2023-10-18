Banijay Asia forays into LIVE Entertainment

The news comes after the global launch of Banijay Events and Banijay's acquisition of live entertainment specialist Balich Wonder Studio.
Banijay Asia, India’s leading content powerhouse, announced its foray into LIVE Entertainment & Special Events, with an unforgettable pre-match entertainment ceremony at the historic India-Pakistan cricket match.
Produced and executed by Banijay Asia, and orchestrated by BCCI, the star-studded event, titled "A Musical Odyssey," took place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, captivating an audience of over 100,000 cricket enthusiasts.
The evening, directed by Varun Gupta, comprising opening and a mid-innings act, witnessed renowned musical talent including Shankar Mahadevan, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, Darshan Rawal and Sukhvinder Singh, who set the stage on fire with their chart-topping hits and melodious renditions. The atmosphere was electric as the crowd joined in, creating a harmonious blend of cricket and music.
Commenting on the project, Deepak Dhar, founder & group CEO of Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, stated, "We are honored and humbled to be part of a historic evening, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and would like to thank the entire BCCI team for their confidence in us. This event marked the first foray for Banijay Asia into the ‘LIVE Entertainment’ space, an area which, with the support of Banijay Events, it hopes to grow. We believe in creating unique and unforgettable experiences, and this evening was a testament to our commitment to bringing home unforgettable entertainment experiences."
The "A Musical Odyssey" event added a new dimension to cricketing extravaganzas by merging the enthusiasm of sports with the magic of music, uniting fans from all walks of life. It showcased Banijay Asia's expertise in producing and executing grand-scale, entertainment-driven events that leave an indelible mark on the audience.
The news of Banijay Events partnering closely with Banijay Asia comes months after the global launch of Banijay Events and Banijay's acquisition of live entertainment specialist Balich Wonder Studio. Banijay Events will look to partner closely with Banijay Asia in order to expand its efforts in the region.