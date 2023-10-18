Banijay Asia forays into LIVE Entertainment

Commenting on the project, Deepak Dhar, founder & group CEO of Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, stated, "We are honored and humbled to be part of a historic evening, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and would like to thank the entire BCCI team for their confidence in us. This event marked the first foray for Banijay Asia into the ‘LIVE Entertainment’ space, an area which, with the support of Banijay Events, it hopes to grow. We believe in creating unique and unforgettable experiences, and this evening was a testament to our commitment to bringing home unforgettable entertainment experiences."