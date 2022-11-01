Banijay Asia inks deal with Keshet International

From original IP to local adaptations of popular scripted and unscripted titles, in its four-year journey, Banijay Asia has introduced some of the most iconic international shows to India, such as Survivor, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, Call My Agent Bollywood, and The Voice. In addition to distributing Israeli IP like False Flag, Rising Star, and Yellow Peppers (The A Word), KI is internationally recognised for its rich catalogue of local language dramas and comedies from elsewhere – including Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, Turkey, Mexico, and Quebec - and with this partnership, Banijay Asia has unlocked access to its impressive content library.