Banijay Asia partners with Talpa Studios to bring global entertainment formats to India and Thailand

Banijay Asia, part of global content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, has announced a strategic collaboration with Netherlands-based Talpa Studios, one of the world’s leading creators of unscripted entertainment formats.

The two-year deal gives Banijay Asia exclusive rights to represent Talpa’s portfolio of non-scripted shows in India and Thailand, extending the global studio’s footprint across two of Asia’s fastest-growing entertainment markets.

Talpa Studios is known for producing high-concept global formats including The Floor, The Quiz with Balls, The Alliance, and Most Wanted. Through this partnership, Banijay Asia will work to adapt and localise these formats for regional audiences, collaborating with broadcasters and streaming platforms to bring Talpa’s signature storytelling to South and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the partnership, Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said: “Talpa Studios has consistently delivered formats that have not just entertained but also transformed the global entertainment landscape. At Banijay Asia, we’ve always believed in the power of great storytelling backed by strong format DNA, and this partnership allows us to introduce some truly exciting concepts to India and Thailand. We look forward to collaborating closely with Talpa Studios to bring these ideas alive for our audiences with our signature local flavour and scale.”

Maarten Meijs, CEO, Talpa Studios, added: “Asia is an exciting and fast-evolving market for unscripted entertainment, and working with Banijay Asia allows us to connect our creative ideas with local audiences. Their proven ability to translate global formats into distinctive local hits makes them a perfect partner to represent our catalogue in the region. This collaboration reflects our shared belief in creativity and the power of strong partnerships to reach audiences worldwide.”

The collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening the creative bridge between European and Asian format ecosystems, offering Indian and Thai viewers access to some of the world’s most engaging and talked-about entertainment experiences.