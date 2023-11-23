Banijay Asia signs with Creative Artists Agency

The alliance aims to boost Banijay Asia's talent and well-known intellectual properties (IPs) into uncharted territories.
Banijay Asia, India's leading content creation company has signed with leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), for representation. Banijay Asia and CAA will work closely to unlock creative opportunities across content and entertainment. The alliance aims to boost Banijay Asia's talent and well-known intellectual properties (IPs) into uncharted territories, unlocking new avenues for growth and international collaborations.
Deepak Dhar, founder & group CEO - Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said "This relationship with Creative Artists Agency is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and introducing fresh narratives to global audiences. We are excited to join forces with CAA and are confident that our shared vision will create newer opportunities for amazing collaborations for our talent and IPs to expand beyond their existing markets."
Banijay Asia and CAA will facilitate a mutual exchange of expertise, resources, and market insights, delivering compelling content that resonates across cultures.