Banijay to build media & entertainment Powerhouse with Balich Wonder Studio

It will unite the creative and commercial strengths of two companies to build a differentiated offering in the media and entertainment space.
Banijay has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio. Building a stand-out, global media and entertainment powerhouse, the deal will combine the strengths of the world-renowned content group, with the pioneering capabilities of the live entertainment player.
Having already bolstered its position as a leading content powerhouse, Banijay has over the years nurtured a creative footprint spanning 21 territories and playing home to 130 labels. In this latest phase of transformative growth, it will unite the creative and commercial strengths of two unique companies to build a differentiated offering in the media and entertainment space.
Founded in 2013, Milan-based Balich Wonder Studio is a creative player which has quickly grown to be a prestigious live event creator and service provider, tapping into a broad range of institutional ceremonies, brand and destination experiences. Firmly on the map globally as a leading reference and go-to for premium live entertainment events, it is credited for the organisation of the highest number of Olympic Games Ceremonies in the world and other prestigious events such as the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup; Pan American Games Ceremonies in Perù 2019 and Chile 2023; 2016 Rio Olympic Games Ceremonies (CC2016).