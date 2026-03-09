BARC India and Nielsen collaborate to launch BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads

In a first-of-its-kind move for the Indian advertising ecosystem, BARC India and Nielsen have announced the launch of BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads. This will provide a comprehensive, unified measurement of both digital and linear advertising, addressing the industry’s imperative need for a single-source view of ad performance. JioHotstar becomes the first PGC platform to avail this solution starting with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026. In the future, depending on interest from other broadcasters, a more holistic cross-screen coverage can be provided, further improving the robustness and industry-wide applicability of the framework.

As the Indian media landscape becomes increasingly fragmented, advertisers and agencies seek integrated data for optimised spends. BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads will bridge the measurement gap, offering a robust solution to optimise campaigns across delivery endpoints. The solution combines BARC’s Linear Television Viewership Data with Nielsen ONE Ads to provide a deduplicated view of audiences across all screens.

"This marks a defining moment for cross-media Ad measurement in India,” said Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India. “BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads is the first-of-its-kind solution in India to bring together TV measurement along with digital screens, in a unified, deduplicated system. By combining scale, accountability and cross-screen insights, we are enabling advertisers to understand their true reach and incremental impact across the entire media ecosystem.”

Speaking on the development, Akhil Parekh, chief product officer, Nielsen, said, "This collaboration with BARC India fills a real gap that advertisers have been grappling with for years. With BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads, they no longer have to stitch together data from multiple sources to understand how their campaigns are actually performing. A single, deduplicated view across all screens is something the industry needs, and we are proud to finally make it a reality.”

This collaboration will provide cross-platform ad measurement for the Indian market combining BARC's linear TV data with the digital screens (Mobile, CTV, Computer) measured today via Nielsen ONE Ads and a sophisticated deduplication methodology. BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads unlocks deep insights, helping brands to finally understand their true reach and frequency across screens.

Key features of BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads include: