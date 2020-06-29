BARC India introduces enhanced software application for the industry – YUMI Analytics

On introducing its new propriety software for the industry, Romil Ramgarhia, chief operating officer, BARC India said, “BARC India is driven on strengthening its existing framework while introducing new products and services that help our clients make more informed decisions. YUMI Analytics is one of the most advanced software with respect to television measurement and insights. It is user-friendly, intuitive and has ability to perform multiple tasks efficiently. BARC team across India have worked closely with the clients over the last 11 months to ensure a smooth transition.”