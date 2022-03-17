BARC to resume ratings for individual news channels

The data for Week 10, 2022 has been released today.
BARC India has resumed the ratings for individual news channels with the release of data for Week 10, 2022 today.
Following an industry-wide consultative process, the BARC Team, along with the BARC TechComm, developed the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for News and Special Interest genres, aligned with the industry’s needs. As per these revised approved standards, audience estimates for these genres will only be released based on a 4-week rolling average, every week.
A level playing field has been ensured for all channels within the BARC ecosystem with a single YUMI login access to the audience estimates. There is also no change in the weekly data release cadence – which enables seamless planning.
Sensitive to the industry’s need for past data for informed and equitable decision making, and as advised, BARC India will also release data for the previous 13 weeks, i.e., for the period of Week 49, 2021 to Week 9, 2022, only for the channels that have not chosen to opt out from receiving this data, which will also be based on a 4-week rolling average. This data will be released over the next 3 working days.
In order to familiarise our valuable subscribers with these new reporting standards, BARC India held webinars where detailed explanations were provided, and questions answered. Our detailed Policy for Augmented Data Reporting Standards is also available on our website.
This review process has not only resulted in a statistically sound and effective solution which works in the interest of the entire ecosystem but has also helped evolve changes in the reporting for Special Interest Genre Channels.