BBC News launches new film about trust

Clive Myrie, says: “Accurate, impartial reporting is needed now more than ever. The BBC’s Editorial Guidelines, which are at the heart of our journalism, ensures this is delivered to our audiences at home and abroad. This film gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Guidelines in practice, when we’re putting news stories together. Whether I’m covering a story or presenting the News, the Guidelines are absolutely vital, as they enable high-quality news that our audiences trust and deserve.”