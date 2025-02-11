BBC Studios and Banijay Asia sign multi-year deal for Indian market

BBC Studios is partnering with Banijay Asia to adapt its scripted and unscripted formats for Indian broadcasters and streamers. Based in Mumbai, Banijay Asia will have exclusive access to BBC Studios’ format catalogue for local production.

Advertisment

BBC Studios' catalogue includes shows like The 1% Club, Dancing with the Stars, Weakest Link, and The Great Bake Off, along with scripted formats like The Office and Ghosts. Under this multi-year deal, Banijay Asia will introduce BBC Studios’ formats to the Indian market.

Banijay Asia, a joint venture between Banijay Entertainment and founder and group CEODeepak Dhar, operates alongside Endemol Shine India. The company produces original titles like Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Trial By Fire and has adapted formats such as MasterChef, Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, Temptation Island, and Fear Factor for India. It has also worked on local adaptations of The Night Manager, Call My Agent: Bollywood, and The Good Wife.

The new partnership will see BBC Studios cease its own production activity locally, once current and contracted commitments are delivered, to focus on this new model in India.

Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said: “BBC Studios has an incredible catalogue of iconic formats and, as its exclusive partner in India, we will bring these powerful stories to Indian viewers with our unique approach to storytelling. This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality, impactful content that resonates across platforms.”

Jacob DeBoer, EVP global entertainment for BBC Studios, said: “Banijay Asia is an outstanding producer with the creativity, vision and local expertise to bring BBC Studios’ rich catalogue of formats to life for the Indian market. We are excited for this partnership to bring the next generation of compelling, talked-about entertainment shows to Indian audiences. I would also like to pay tribute to the BBC Studios team in Mumbai for all the incredible content they have developed and produced over the years, with our very first episode of Jhalak Dikhla Ja in 2006.”

Matt Forde, MD global entertainment for BBC Studios said: “Our strategy is to deliver BBC Studios’ hit entertainment shows to audiences around the world, working with the best in the business to engage audiences locally. Banijay Asia shares our commitment to its craft and to powerful storytelling, with a proven track record in adapting hit shows that really breakthrough in India. We can’t wait to see what they will do with our world-leading IP.”