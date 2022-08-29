BBC Studios inks content partnership with India’s BookMyShow Stream

Speaking on the partnership, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “The TVOD space is gaining traction as more and more entertainment enthusiasts are imbibing the culture of ‘Pay for what you want to watch’, rather than having multiple subscriptions. With BBC Studios taking cognizance of the mammoth opportunity this category holds, we are excited to see this exclusive partnership scale it further. We are thrilled to bring coveted BBC Studios titles into the BookMyShow Stream fold furthering our aspiration to bring compelling international content for Indian audiences. The BBC First widget on our platform will attract audiences gunning for purposeful content bringing the best of British content to India. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to take our entertainment quotient a notch higher and offer an unmatched viewing experience to our consumers.”