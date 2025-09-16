BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as lead sponsor of Team India

Apollo Tyres has been named as the lead sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team under a 3-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
As Team India takes the field, brand Apollo Tyres will stand with them - on their jerseys, in their triumphs and in the dreams they ignite. This agreement grants Apollo Tyres the Title Sponsor Rights for all Bilateral and ICC (both men’s and women’s teams) home and away matches. As part of this landmark collaboration, the Apollo Tyres logo will be prominently featured on the front and leading arm of the official Team India jersey.
Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres said, “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the ‘National Team Lead Sponsor’ of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sports at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”
Devajit Saikia, honorary secretary, BCCI, said: "The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams. We are excited about this being Apollo's first major sponsorship in India cricket, which speaks volumes about the sport's unparalleled reach and influence. This is more than a commercial agreement; it's a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions."
The partnership officially kicks off with immediate effect.