BCCI announces Dream11, Amul, Ceat Tyres as partners for Women's Premier League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced partnerships with three brands - Dream11, CEAT Tyres, and Amul - for the upcoming TATA Women's Premier League (WPL).
These brands will be associated with the league for three seasons, starting from 2023 until 2025.
Dream11 has been named the Official Fantasy Partner of the WPL. Meanwhile, CEAT Tyres, with whom the BCCI has had a long-standing partnership, will serve as the Official Strategic Timeout Partner for the league. Amul has been announced as the official beverage partner.
The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4th and March 26th 2023.