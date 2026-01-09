BCCI awards ceremonies and match entertainment mandate to Laqshya Media Group for WPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded Laqshya Media Group the mandate for the Tata Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 opening and closing ceremonies, mid-innings match entertainment, and fan engagement activities.
Under the mandate, Laqshya Media Group will manage the in-stadium spectator experience across all 22 matches of the tournament. The scope includes designing and executing engagement elements aimed at enhancing the overall match-day atmosphere.
The Tata WPL 2026 will be the first major women’s cricket tournament in India following the national team’s victory at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The league will open with an opening ceremony featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, while the closing ceremony will include a performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh.
In addition to the opening and closing events, the mandate covers mid-innings entertainment at every match, including live performances by artists, the use of technology-led elements such as drone and laser displays, and traditional on-ground activities such as brass bands and fan interactions.
Laqshya Media Group will also execute a nationwide out-of-home (OOH) visibility campaign for the league. This includes digital and static branding across major cities, state capitals, and airports, aimed at extending the league’s presence beyond the stadiums and into everyday public spaces.
On this landmark association, Alok Jalan, CMD, Laqshya Media Group, said, “India is a country where sport is not just watched; it is deeply felt. At Laqshya, our focus is on building meaningful, scalable sporting experiences that go far beyond one tournament or one season. The Women’s Premier League is a defining moment for women’s sport in India, and we are committed to creating platforms, visibility, and fan engagement models that will continue to elevate Indian sport for years to come.”