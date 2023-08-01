BCCI calls for bids on title sponsor rights for BCCI Events

The Invitation to tender costs Rs 100,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax, and will be available for purchase until August 21, 2023.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events. The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities interested in acquiring the prestigious Title Sponsor Rights.
The ITT contains detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process, including eligibility requirements, bid submission procedures, rights and obligations, etc. Interested parties can obtain the ITT by paying a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The availability of ITT for purchase extends until August 21, 2023.
To participate in the bidding process, interested parties must email the payment details for the ITT purchase to , following the laid-down procedure. The ITT documents will be shared with eligible parties upon confirmation of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.
It is essential for any interested party wishing to submit a bid to purchase the ITT. However, only those meeting the eligibility criteria specified in the ITT and complying with all other terms and conditions will be eligible to place their bids. Purchasing the ITT does not automatically grant the right to bid.
BCCI retains the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage, in any manner, without providing any reason for such decisions.