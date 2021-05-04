The decision was made after many players and a couple of non-playing staff tested positive for Coronavirus.
BCCI has postponed VIVO IPL 2021 with immediate effect after several players and non-playing team members tested positive for Coronavirus.
Indian cricket’s governing body and the Indian Premier League Governing Council decided in an emergency meeting and announced it today (May 4, 2021).
Those who tested positive as per media reports include Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, Delhi Capitals’ spinner Amit Mishra, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy, and Chennai Super Kings' non-playing staff i.e. bowling coach L Balaji and a member of the touring support group.
The IPL website carried an official note:
The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.
The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.
These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.
The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.
The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.
Star India, the official broadcaster of the IPL released a statement:
Star India supports BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance. We thank the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, players, franchisees and sponsors for their support. We are also indebted to our employees, on-air talent, production and broadcast crews for trying their best to spread positivity by delivering the broadcast of IPL 2021 to millions of homes in the face of challenging circumstances.
The premier T20 tournament was scheduled from April 9, 2021, to May 30, 2021. Mumbai Indians was the defending champion.